Willpower won't help you save money. Changing your environment can

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published January 13, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST
TED
Wendy De La Rosa speaking in 2019 as part of TED's The Way We Work series

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Stay Resolved

When it comes to money, knowing better doesn't always help us save more. Wendy De La Rosa suggests changing and automating factors in your environment to take back control of your finances.

About Wendy De La Rosa

Wendy De La Rosa is an assistant professor of marketing at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. There she researches how behavioral science can improve consumers' financial well-being. She has also collaborated with Adam Grant on research and application projects on organizational behavior, employee motivation, and burnout.

De La Rosa is the co-creator and host of TED's "Your Money and Your Mind" series. She is also a co-founder of Common Cents Lab, which works to improve financial well-being for low-to-moderate-income people. Her work has been published in Scientific American, PBS Newshour, Forbes, and Tech Crunch, and was named a Forbes "30 Under 30" honoree and a Paul & Daisy Soros Fellow. She holds a Ph.D. from Stanford's Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's in economics from Wharton.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
