The News Roundup – International

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the U.S. this week to address a special joint session of Congress asking for continued support in his country’s war against Russia.

Governments across the country are moving to ban TikTok from state and municipal devices. Congress could move to institute a federal ban on devices for its employees. A separate federal bill would ban the app from any device owned by a U.S. citizen.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has moved to ban women from attending universities. The highest level of education a woman may now achieve in the country is the equivalent of 6th grade.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international hour of the News Roundup.

