The House Jan. 6 committee refers Donald Trump to the Justice Department

“What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.”

That’s part of the former president’s response to the decision by the House Jan. 6 committee to refer him to the Justice Department for criminal investigation.

In what was almost certainly its final public meeting, the panel recommended the DOJ prosecute Donald Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

The official report is expected to be made public tomorrow.

It all leaves the newly appointed DOJ special counsel Jack Smith with some big decisions to make.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5