© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maria Ressa on social media, authoritarian regimes, and preserving democracy

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame, Lauren Hamilton
Published November 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST
Nobel Peace Prize awarded Maria Ressa gives a speech at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony 2021 at Oslo City Town Hall in Oslo, Norway.
Nobel Peace Prize awarded Maria Ressa gives a speech at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony 2021 at Oslo City Town Hall in Oslo, Norway.

Maria Ressa is no stranger to protesting authoritarian regimes.

The international journalist and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner is widely recognized for challenging government corruption in the Philippines, her native country.

In 2012, she created Rappler, an online investigative news site that covered the wrongdoings of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Her new book, “How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight for Our Future,” unpacks how social media disinformation has given rise to authoritarian regimes around the globe and sounds the alarm for those hoping to preserve democracy.

We sit down with Maria Ressa to talk about it.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Haili Blassingame, Lauren Hamilton
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now