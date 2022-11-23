© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Record Club: Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' (Rebroadcast)

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published November 23, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

For longtime Taylor Swift fans, the classic country sound of “Love Story” or “You Belong With Me” brings back memories of a young artist a few years into her career. 

It’s been more than a decade since those songs were released and Swift’s sound is now quite different from those adolescent love songs that got her foot in the door. 

The drop of her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” last Friday was nothing short of a wild success. It’s already the top-selling album of the year. It also broke Spotify’s record for most streams in a day and briefly crashed the service. 

For this month’s Record Club, we’re discussing “Midnights” and Swift’s prolific—and wildly lucrative—musical career.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Haili Blassingame
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now