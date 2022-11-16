© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Donald Trump launched a 2024 White House bid. But will the GOP back him?

WAMU 88.5
Published November 16, 2022 at 9:39 AM EST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump is aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two non-consecutive terms. 

In front of his supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Mr. Trump confirmed he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

In his speech,  the former president hit on many of his signature issues, including crime, drugs, and illegal immigration. He slammed President Biden on a number of issues, including his withdrawal from Afghanistan, alleging that the current president made the U.S. a “laughingstock” on the world stage.

But much like 2016, the path ahead is likely to be crowded. Will members of his own party back him? 

