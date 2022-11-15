Navigating menopause in the workplace (Rebroadcast)

Menopause in the workplace has been an invisible issue – as a medical or personal matter for women and their families only.

But one study estimates that global menopause-related productivity losses cost more than $150 billion a year.

In the U.K., these conversations are happening across companies, in the government, and in public awareness campaigns.

Is it time we threw the door open to menopause in the workplace here in the U.S.?

