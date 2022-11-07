According to the United States Elections Project, more than 35 million people have already voted in the midterm elections.

But many are still waiting until Election Day. Poll workers and voters alike are getting ready. For some, that means dealing with threats of violence.

According to a survey of election workers from the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, over half fear for themselves and their colleagues.

And U.S. security agencies like the Department of Homeland Security have issued threat advisories as well, warning against violence towards political figures and election officials.

We answer your questions about what is and isn’t allowed at the polling place.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5