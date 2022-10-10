Women over 50 are the most undecided bloc of voters this election

A new poll from AARP surveyed 800 women across the U.S. and found that more than half of respondents are still unclear on which Congressional candidates they will vote for in five weeks.

Women over the age of 50 cast over a third of the ballots in the 2018 and 2020 elections and are among one of the most reliable voting blocs in midterm elections.

Christine Matthews is the president of Bellwether Research and Consulting, they worked with AARP to conduct the nationwide survey.

“We see this group of voters as incredibly diverse,” she told 1A Producer Chris Remington. “The one thing they all have in common is they will show up to vote. There are some things that bring everyone together regardless of your ethnicity or geography — concerns about the state of democracy, inflation, and social security.”

The economy is one of the greatest concerns raised by respondents. More than one-third of voters who identify as women say they are less financially secure than they expected they’d be at this stage of their lives.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5