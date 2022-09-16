The News Roundup – International

Ukrainian forces have gained significant ground in the country. Russian forces are pulling back, although Moscow claims its forces are regrouping.

The United Kingdom is preparing for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Mourners have lined up for miles to pay their respects to the Queen’s casket as she lies in state in London. World leaders will fly in to pay their respects. President Joe Biden is planning his visit. Russia’s Vladimir Putin is not invited.

He is, however, invited to a meeting between the leaders of major eastern governments. Putin will sit down with China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi.

