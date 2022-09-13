Pro-Choice Protesters Picket Picnic Outside Governor’s Mansion

Protesters rallied outside a picnic for legislators at the governor’s mansion in Charleston Monday evening to voice their opinions on the state’s proposed ban on abortion.

Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, was among those expressing their frustration.

”The health care in this state sucks; I tell you one thing that doesn’t suck: Planned Parenthood,” she said.

Accompanied by her bodyguard, Walker joined in the protest alongside Planned Parenthood Votes South Atlantic, West Virginia Free, the ACLU and the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia.

The large crowd of protestors didn’t hesitate to make themselves heard, using megaphones equipped with siren buttons and tambourines in a loud display against the state’s proposed ban on abortion.

Communications Director for the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Kaylen Barker said the picket was intended to catch the attention of legislators.

“The main reason we’re here is to make our voices heard. The anti-abortion people have dominated the conversation surrounding abortion for decades,” Barker said. “It’s time for people to stop talking about opinion and start talking about medically and scientifically relevant information.”

Community Organizer for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Ixya Vega, said health care in West Virginia has got to change. She said people are already leaving the state because of poor coverage.

“People in West Virginia already struggle to find health care. Adding more bans and restrictions is only going to make it harder,” Vega said. “We want people to be able to stay in their home and in West Virginia and we are not doing that right now.”

The House of Delegates and Senate are scheduled to take up the issue of abortion at noon Tuesday.