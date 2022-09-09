© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The News Roundup – Domestic

Published September 9, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT
A firefighter sprays water on flames as he works to contain wildfire along Bautista Canyon Road during the Fairview Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest near Hemet, California.
Temperatures have stayed high out west as the record-breaking heat wave ravaging the region shows no signs of letting up. So far, California has avoided rolling blackouts, but the heat has led to more wildfires throughout the state.

Senate Democrats are preparing to vote on protecting same-sex marriage, capping insulin costs, and antitrust legislation before the midterm elections.

A federal court, citing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, ruled that an employer does not have to provide coverage for HIV medications and birth control.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

