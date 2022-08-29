© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Patrick Radden Keefe writes about the world's rogues

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published August 29, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT
Rogues

WillemHolleeder was one of the most notorious criminals inAmsterdam. He was convicted of murdering five people including one of his accomplices in the infamous kidnapping of Alfred “Freddy” Heineken. Holleeder may never have been sentenced to life in prison if it wasn’t for his sister Astrid’s cooperation with the authorities. 

“He would go after me and I would go after him,” she told journalist Patrick Radden Keefe. “I’m not going to sit around and wait while he is killing everybody.”

Keefe tells Astrid’s story and more in “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks.” It’s a collection of 12 stories he’s written for The New Yorker over the past 12 years.

It includes a profile of infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera or “El Chapo.” He asked Keefe to ghostwrite his memoir.

Keefe includes a retrospective on the career of television producer Mark Burnett who’s credited with launching former President Donald Trump’s television career through “The Apprentice.”

We talk to Keefe about those who live on the fringes.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Chris Remington
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now