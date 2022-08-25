© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

John Boyega on 'Breaking,' working with Michael K. Williams, and life after 'Star Wars'

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published August 25, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
GettyImages-1409983703

John Boyega spent 6 years as a part of the most popular film franchise on earth — playing Finn, a stormtrooper turned resistance fighter, in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy.  

Since then, he’s taken on roles with smaller scopes but bigger messages, like that of a policeman, caught in the throes of institutional racism in Steve Mcqueen’s “Small Axe.” Or as a powerful African monarch in the upcoming movie, “The Woman King.” 

His latest film is no different. It’s called “Breaking,” and it tells the true story of a marine veteran who held a bank hostage as a desperate attempt to get help from a system that failed him. 

We caught up with Boyega to talk about “Breaking” and this new phase of his career.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now