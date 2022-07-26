Kenny Loggins is 'Still Alright'

Singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins recounts his 50-year career in his new memoir, “Still Alright.” Its publication came just weeks after the new ‘Top Gun’ movie hit theaters in June, which featured Loggins’ hit song “Danger Zone.”

Loggins was known as “The King of the Soundtrack” in part thanks to “Danger Zone.” But tunes like “Footloose” and “I’m Alright” from “Caddyshack” helped too.

SPIN described his career.

Already a folk-rock superstar by his early 20s as part of the duo Loggins & Messina, the artist went on to inadvertently pioneer yacht rock thanks to his own late ‘70s solo work and a series of hit collaborations with Michael McDonald (“What a Fool Believes,” “This Is It”). He spent the following decade as one of the most commercially successful artists in the world and has rarely stopped working since, dabbling in everything from country, children’s and holiday music and winning new fans at every step of the way thanks to his willingness to poke fun at his bearded, soft rock persona.

We sit down with Loggins to talk music, family, and relationships. We even enjoy hearing from a furry surprise guest.

