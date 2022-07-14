© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
A new look at the Cosmos

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink, Paige Osburn
Published July 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
(Photo by NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via Getty Images)
NASA is releasing more stunning images gathered by the agency’s powerful James Webb Space Telescope.

They show off vibrant nebulas and anicent galaxies, holding out the promise of more to come.

The JWST is providing the deepest infrared image of the Universe ever taken. The light from some of the galaxies has traveled roughly 13 billion years to reach the telescope. How might the data it gathers on its journey help us answer some big questions, like what happened after the Big Bang?

 

Kathryn Fink, Paige Osburn
