© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published July 8, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
A mourner visits a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
A mourner visits a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

A man confessed to attacking a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, firing more than 80 rounds into a crowd of people. Seven were killed and dozens more injured.

A damning new report on the attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, found multiple failures by law enforcement to stop the shooter.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Arizona this week. The DOJ is targeting the state’s recent elections law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now