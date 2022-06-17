Jacob Collier: The whimsical process of creating art

Listen to the Story Listen • 0:00

Musician Jacob Collier is known for his electrifying performances and thoughtful views on art and humanity. This hour, Jacob joins us for a conversation on the sparks that fuel his creative process.

About Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier is a Grammy Award-winning musician living in London, England.

In 2011, Collier created a YouTube channel and soon after began posting videos of himself singing and playing music. Since then, his channel has gained over one million subscribers and more than 15 million views. His videos garnered praise from musical legends like Herbie Hancock, David Crosby, and Quincy Jones, who is now Collier's manager.

Collier has released four albums, including his 2016 debut album "In My Room" and his most recent "Djesse Vol. 3," released in 2020. He's collaborated with artists like Coldplay, Ty Dolla $ign, Tori Kelly, Daniel Caesar, and H.E.R., among others.

Collier has won five Grammy Awards. He's the first artist from the United Kingdom to win a Grammy for each of his first four albums.

This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner and edited by Katie Simon. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

