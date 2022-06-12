Sunday Puzzle: Spooky anagrams
On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a classic horror film or thriller. I'll give you anagrams of the titles. You name the films.
Ex. WAS --> Saw
1. DUAL CAR
2. LONE WHALE
3. MR. CASE
4. RACIER
5. SALINE
6. GETS POLITER
7. TOE TUG (2 words)
Last week's challenge: What is the name of what country contains a deodorant and an air freshener in consecutive letters.
Challenge answer: Bangladesh (Ban + Glade)
Winner: Kathleen Martin from Richmond, Va.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Theodore Regan, of Scituate, Mass. Take the last name of a famous 20th-century American. The 5th, 6th, 7th, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd letters, in that order, name a European capital. Who is the person, and what capital is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 16 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
