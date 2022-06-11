'Wait Wait' for June 11, 2022: We're Back, Baby!

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kenan Thompson and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Negin Farsad, and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Must Siege TV; Thank God It's Thursday! Corporate Pride

Panel Questions

Make Everyday Leg Day

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about surprising signs the pandemic is over, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: SNL's Kenan Thompson answers three questions about quitters

Kenan Thompson started on SNL in 2003, and this year marked his 19th season with the show. He's its longest-running cast member, so we've invited him on to answer three questions about people who were at their jobs for less than a week.

Panel Questions

It's an Acquittal! An Inconvenient Resizing; A Hot New Dining Trend

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A New Way to Get Double Stuffed; Thanks a Latte; Wedding Bell Blues in Vegas

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the four day work, what will be the next change in office culture.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.