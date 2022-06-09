© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published June 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT
A view of the U.S. Capitol down East Capitol Street at sunset in Washington, DC.
A view of the U.S. Capitol down East Capitol Street at sunset in Washington, DC.

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol is gearing up to hold its first public hearings on the Capitol insurrection. Members are suggesting new evidence will point toward former President Donald Trump being at the heart of the attack.

Meanwhile, the House passed a bill raising the age limit for the purchase of certain firearms and banning the sale of high-capacity magazines. The bill, however, is expected to fail in the Senate.

Gymnasts who suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to intervene in the sports doctor’s abuse despite receiving allegations against him.

We cover the most important stories from across the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now