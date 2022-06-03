© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published June 3, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

This week saw America’s 233rd mass shooting. On Thursday, a gunman walked into a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and killed four people.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to introduce legislation to ban assault weapons, and a bipartisan group of Senators says they have a framework for a gun control bill. But analysts and experts are skeptical any real progress will be made.

A Virginia jury sided with actor Johnny Depp in his defamation case against actor Amber Heard, his ex-wife.

We cover the most important stories from across the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

