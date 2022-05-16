© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The nauseating familiarity of the Buffalo shooting

WAMU 88.5
Published May 16, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT
People light candles at a makeshift memorial near a Tops Grocery store in Buffalo, New York the day after a gunman shot dead 10 people.
People light candles at a makeshift memorial near a Tops Grocery store in Buffalo, New York the day after a gunman shot dead 10 people.

We start the week in a place that feels far too familiar.

With another mass shooting – this time in Buffalo, New York.

And with the country once again reeling from a hate crime motivated by racism and carried out by a young white man who appears to have been radicalized online.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is an international group that seeks to disrupt the architecture of online hate and misinformation. We talk to itsCEO, Imram Ahmed. 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now