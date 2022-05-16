© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Janelle Monae&#8217;s electric dreams

WAMU 88.5 | By Jonquilyn Hill, Paige Osburn, Kathryn Fink
Published May 16, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT
Janelle Monae attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
From her very first EP, Janelle Monae has been concerned with the future. And her electric dreams have sometimes been more like nightmares.

In the 14 years since Monae released her first EP, “Metropolis: The Chase Suite,”she’s been nominated for eight Grammys, starred in high-profile films such as “Moonlight”and “Hidden Figures,” and is now set to star as Josephine Baker in an upcoming TV series from A24.

She also had a book come out last month. “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer” is a science fiction anthology exploring the power of memory in liberation.

We talk to her about her book, her music, and more.

Jonquilyn Hill, Paige Osburn, Kathryn Fink
