The News Roundup – Domestic

Senate Democrats put forward a bill to codify Roe v. Wade after a leaked draft of a majority opinion suggested the Supreme Court was poised to overturn the landmark abortion access case. The effort failed. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin broke party lines, saying he wanted to codify abortion rights but not expand them.

Elon Musk said that he would reverse President Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter. Musk added he thought the ban was morally wrong.

Inflation in the U.S. is beginning to come down, although it’s still at a 40-year high.

