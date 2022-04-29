© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Remembering Latasha Harlins, whose death helped setoff unrest in Los Angeles

By Kamilah Kashanie
Published April 29, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT

A brother and sister remember Latasha Harlins, a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed in 1991 by a store clerk in South Central Los Angeles — the same month Rodney King was beaten.

Kamilah Kashanie
Kamilah Kashanie (she/her) is the host of the StoryCorps Podcast. Kashanie's love for radio is rooted in her desire to understand more about what makes us who we are. As a storyteller, she's committed to starting conversations to make lasting changes in underserved communities, and to craft narratives that help give voice to individuals who would not otherwise have a platform to tell their stories. She's also a graduate of the Transom Audio Storytelling Workshop and the host of Feeling My Flo, a reported podcast about menstruation from PRX and Lantigua-Williams & Co.
