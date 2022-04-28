© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The News Roundup &#8211; Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published April 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
A COVID-19 vaccine for some children is now a step closer to being authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Moderna has asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under six. When can we expect a decision from the F.D.A.?

Meanwhile, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, was forced to clarify remarks he made earlier in the week about the pandemic. On Tuesday, Fauci told the PBS NewsHour “we are out of the pandemic phase”. On Wednesday, he told 1A he misspoke and that “the pandemic is not over.”

Also this week, new audio of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was obtained and reported on by The New York Times. It reveals concerns McCarthy had about far-right House Republicans inciting violence against other lawmakers in the aftermath of January 6, 2021.

The most important stories from across the country on the Friday News Roundup. 

