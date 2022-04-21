The News Roundup — International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced this week a new phase of his country’s war in Russia is beginning as fighting continues to rage in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Bloomberg is reporting Kremlin insiders are quietly labeling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a colossal mistake given the toll the conflict and resulting sanctions are taking on the country. They also say that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in no danger of losing power.

Germany has announced it will end imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the country will aim to reduce imports by half by the summer.

