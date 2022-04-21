The News Roundup — Domestic

The federal government’s mandate concerning masks on transportation was dropped this week after a judge in Florida overturned it. Airlines announced the change abruptly on social media, in terminals, and in some cases mid-flight. The Justice Department has announced it will appeal the decision.

Vermont Sen. and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is reportedly keeping his options open, mulling over a potential 2024 run for the White House.

Netflix announced a loss in subscribers for the first time since 2011. The company’s share price has dropped significantly.

