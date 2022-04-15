© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
The impact of technology on the war in Ukraine

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published April 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
A man holds a mobile phone while smoke rises after Russian attacks hit a fuel storage facility in the city of Kalynivka.
As the war in Ukraine began, and the world began to watch, so too did the disinformation campaign running parallel to the conflict.

The war in Ukraine is revealing what it means to have 21st-century technology like smartphones, artificial intelligence, and drones in and around the conflict. And because Russia is involved, a country known for its cyber warfare capabilities, the digital realm is an important battlefield to watch. 

How is technology affecting the war in Ukraine? And how concerned should the U.S. be about getting caught in the crosshairs of a cyberattack?

Michelle Harven
