The News Roundup — International

WAMU 88.5
Published April 14, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner listens as US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.
Satellite imaging shows more Russian military deployments in eastern Ukraine. Two bases, likely for resupplying forces near Mariupol, have been established to aid Russian troops in their invasion.

Finland and Sweden held a joint news conference ahead of expected respective requests to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to a New York Times report, former Trump administration officials Jared Kushner and Steve Mnuchin secured billions of dollars in payments from Saudi Arabia in the form of investments in their private equity funds.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

