© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Time travel, autofiction, and pandemics. Emily St. John Mandel&#8217;s new novel has it all

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published April 11, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT
A photo of author Emily St. John Mandel.
A photo of author Emily St. John Mandel.

Her claim to fame came in 2014 with her fourth novel, “Station Eleven”a post-apocalyptic pandemic survival tale that’s garnered new meaning over the last two years. It’s been adapted into a hit HBO Max series.

Now, Emily St. John Mandel is back with her latest work of speculative fiction, “Sea of Tranquility.” It’s a pandemic novel written during a pandemic… about an author who wrote a pandemic novel right before a pandemic — so it, too, promises to hit close to home.

From WIRED:

wrote in an essay about simulation theory. Kehe argues that several recent books touching on simulation theory “make the case not only that one can live meaningfully in a simulated world, but that one should.”

We talk with Emily St. John Mandel about making meaning with speculative fiction.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Kathryn Fink
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now