'Wait Wait' for April 9, 2022: With Not My Job guest Matt Walsh
This week's show was recorded at the Harris Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Matt Walsh and panelists Karen Chee, Alonzo Bodden and Helen Hong. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Organized Prime; America's Pastime/Naptime; Fly The Friendly Roads
Panel Questions
It's the Motion of the Ocean
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories remembering British acting legend June Brown, who died this week ... only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Matt Walsh answers questions about bad announcers
Improv legend Matt Walsh is one of the founders of the Upright Citizens Brigade, and a two-time Emmy nominee for Veep. With baseball starting again, we ask him three questions about legendarily bad announcers.
Panel Questions
The Bear Extravagancies ; Forgotten Forebearers
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Soft Swatch; Too Beautiful Too Love; ET APB
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the next big changes in Major League Baseball.
