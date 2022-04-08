Bill Bernat: How to build a connection with your friends living with depression

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Take Care.

Sometimes, we tiptoe around people experiencing depression because we don't know what to say. Bill Bernat suggests that instead of waiting for them to feel better, we can meet them where they are.

About Bill Bernat

Bill Bernat is a comedian and recovering addict living with bipolar condition. He advocates for mental health awareness through speaking, comedy, and storytelling. He has led storytelling workshops for nonprofits such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and has also appeared on Comedy Central and The Moth Radio Hour.

Aside from comedy and storytelling, Bernat has worked as a computer programmer at NASA and helped take LookSmart public as a database manager. He currently works as a communications director at RallyUp.com.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Sylvie Douglis and Matthew Cloutier and edited by Katie Simon and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.