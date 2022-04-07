© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup — International

WAMU 88.5
Published April 7, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT
A pedestrian walks past campaign posters of French presidential candidates Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen, three days ahed of the first round of the election, in Paris.
A pedestrian walks past campaign posters of French presidential candidates Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen, three days ahed of the first round of the election, in Paris.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the town of Bucha to witness the aftermath of gruesome acts perpetuated by Russian troops in the area. Ukrainian officials have concluded that enemy soldiers tortured captured Ukrainians in the area.

Pakistan is facing a constitutional crisis. Its courts are set to decide if the country’s prime minister, Imran Khan, had the power to dissolve parliament as he was facing a vote of no confidence.

France is heading to the polls soon for its presidential election. The incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, is leading his far right opponent, Marine Le Pen.

We cover the most important topics from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now