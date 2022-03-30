The U.K. defense ministry says some Russian units have been pulled back to Belarus so they can “reorder and resupply.”

The move comes one day after Russia’s defense ministry vowed to “drastically reduce” military operations near Khiv and Chernihiv.

It was a promise that was greeted with immediate skepticism from both Ukraine’s President… and our own. Today, shelling was reported near both cities.

Some analysts say the vow still reflects an uncomfortable reality for Russia – that its military operation on the ground isn’t going well. That’s in part because of disorganization and low morale among the Russian ground troops.

We talk about morale, tactics and the latest on the war in Ukraine.

