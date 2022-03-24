© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The News Roundup — Domestic

Published March 24, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wipes away tears as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her nomination to be an Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson concluded a week of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, facing aggressive questioning by GOP lawmakers regarding her past as a public defender and her sentencing in child porn cases. A confirmation vote could come as early as Monday.

President Joe Biden traveled to Brussels for emergency talks with NATO leaders. The White House announced plans for additional sanctions, and will open the U.S. to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Biden’s administration said it won’t have enough money to fund fourth shots of a COVID-19 vaccine for Americans, as the BA.2 variant, a subvariant of omicron, comprises more than 30% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

 

