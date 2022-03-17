© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Broadband Legislation Sets Carrier Parameters, Consumer Protections

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published March 17, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT
broadband_internet.jpg
islandjoe
/
creativecommons.org

A sweeping broadband bill recently passed by the West Virginia Legislature provides protections for current and future internet customers.

To properly disburse up to $2 billion for broadband service and extension, the new legislation sets requirements for all telecommunications carriers regarding the use of federal dollars.

Linville House Floor.jpg
Perry Bennett
/
WV Legislative Services
Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, talks with fellow delegates on the House floor during session.

Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, said the law mandates the mapping of environmental or historical infrastructure impacts when installing fiber optic cable below or above ground. It also safeguards customers from carriers passing on tax fees, charging for a paper bill instead of a digital bill or paying when service is out.

“In most other types of products and services, including power and water, there's a major desire for the provider to get that back up and running,” Linville said. “Because they can't make any money if the service isn't working. And we wanted to apply that to broadband service as well.”

Linville hopes the 300,000 or so West Virginia households without broadband access will be connected in much less than the five year federal funding deadline.

Tags

Government Broadband InternetRural BroadbandInfrastructure
Randy Yohe
Randy hails from Detroit but has lived in Huntington since the late 1980s. He has a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and a master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Missouri. Randy has worked in radio and television since his teenage years, with enjoyable stints as a sports public address announcer and a disco/funk club dee jay.
See stories by Randy Yohe
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content