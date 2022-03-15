© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Three Finalists To Be West Virginia State President Visit Campus

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published March 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
WVSU Campus
/
West Virginia State University
West Virginia State University campus.

Three finalists to become West Virginia State University's next president are visiting the campus in Institute this week.

The Presidential Search Committee last week chose the finalists. The school said they are Ericke S. Cage, the school's interim president; Lawrence T. Potter Jr., chief academic officer and provost of the University of the District of Columbia; and Melva Williams, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern University at Shreveport.

The candidates are meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders during the visits.

The school has been searching for a new president to replace Nicole Pride, who resigned last summer, less than a year after becoming the historically Black university's first female president. Pride had faced pressure from school officials to leave office.

