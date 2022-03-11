We're Looking for an Electronics Technician 2/Engineer

Seeking qualified applicants for an Electronics Technician/Engineer (Electronics Technician 2) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Deadline for submission is April 15, 2022

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Electronics Technician/Engineer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting in an Equal Opportunity Employer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Electronics Technician 2 Department: Engineering

Location: Charleston

Employment Type: Full-Time

Electronics Technician 2

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for individuals to fill two full-time Electronics Technician 2 positions. Under general supervision, performs technical work assisting engineers or related professionals with the installation, maintenance, and repair of electronic and electrical equipment for the broadcast engineering department of West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Work would also involve completing engineering reports, calculations, field tests, inventory and implementing design. Work may be performed in difficult terrain, under adverse weather conditions. Positions will be headquartered in Charleston but will work with a statewide network. Travel is required.

Required Skills

- Knowledge of the principles of electronic and electricity

- Knowledge of the safety practices for working with electric circuits

- Ability to use electronic and electrical test equipment

- Ability to disassemble and assemble electronic equipment

- Ability to analyze equipment malfunctions, determine the parts needed,

and the length of time for repairs.

- Ability to read and interpret electrical drawings and circuit diagrams

- Ability to safely work at high heights

- Ability to keep routine records

- Ability to maintain effective working relationships

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position, with some call outs when needed. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.