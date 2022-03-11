We're Looking for an Assistant News Director

Seeking qualified applicants for an Assistant News Director (Administrative Services Specialist) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Assistant News Director applicant

Deadline for submission is April 15, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Assistant News Director Department: News

Location: Charleston, WV Reports to: News Director

Employment Type: Full-Time

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Assistant News Director

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Assistant News Director position. Under general supervision, the individual will aid the News Director in producing news shows, including West Virginia Morning and morning and afternoon newscasts; approving spot news and feature pitches, serving as a front-line editor for news products, coordinating news staff on-call and annual leave scheduling; filling in for the News Director in his/her absence; working with news interns; and pitching and producing occasional features and spot news.

Required Skills

- Knowledge of journalism editing skills.

- Knowledge of public broadcasting and an ability to work as part of a team

are essential to maintain high journalistic standards.

- Prior management or supervisory experience preferred.

- Journalism ethics required

- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

- Ability to maintain effective working relationships

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position, with some call outs when needed. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.