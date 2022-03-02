We're Looking For A Marketing And Communications Manager

Seeking qualified applicants for a Marketing and Communications Manager (Cultural Program Manager) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows: Marketing and Communications Manager (Cultural Program Manager)

Deadline for submission is April 2, 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Job Description

Title: Marketing and Communications Manager

Department: Development

Employment Type: Full-Time

Reports to: Director of Development

Location: Charleston

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Marketing and Communications Manager

The Marketing and Communications Manager is responsible for the development and supervision of all marketing and communications strategies for the agency. This individual will oversee the development of goals, strategies, and implementation plans to execute comprehensive marketing campaigns. The incumbent will promote the creation, enhancement and development of programs to promote WV Public Broadcasting and its services. Some marketing goals will include maintaining the brand integrity of WVPB and strategically positioning the company as a trusted source for knowledge while establishing the company's status as a public media leader. The Marketing and Communications Manager will also oversee the launch and managing of new products, services, and associated brands to meet profitability goals and targets.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Working in the Development Department and under the direction of the Director of Development, our Marketing and Communications Manager will:

• Initiate research, development, and implementation of new marketing programs, social media marketing, workshops, advertisements, sales tools and other initiatives.

• Develop and promote branding initiatives consistent with agency business goals and objectives.

• Ensure all products, services, and other offerings conform to brand identity; conduct ongoing brand management.

• Work with creative staff and other department heads to produce marketing collateral in accordance with brand messages.

• Develop marketing plans within budget requirements.

• Collaborate with all departments to identify internal and external customer needs.

• Communicate and negotiate with promotional partners as needed for joint marketing activities.

• Monitor, evaluate, and report on similar industry activities; make recommendations based on findings/opportunities discovered.

• Develop, manage and execute an annual strategic marketing and communications plan for WVPB to span across all communication media (online and offline) and reach appropriate target audiences, based upon specific performance goals.

• Evaluate the success of various communication strategies and provide and implement recommendations for improvement.

• Analyze potential new products/media to enhance the marketing and communications work of WVPB.

• Develop, manage and produce materials to create a cohesive image and message for print and all offline communication vehicles.

• Ensure that all materials are developed and distributed according to an appropriate timeline.

• Oversee the development, management and maintenance of all online communication vehicles.

• Provide strategic leadership to the marketing group and all other departments of WVPB. Set the yearly agenda for marketing and communications to actively pursue and actively manage resources to accomplish its goals.

• Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• University degree in marketing, advertising, sales, or business administration, or equivalent.

• Work experience in the not-for-profit sector preferred.

• Bachelor/Master's degree in Journalism, Communications or related field.

• 2 - 3 years of work experience in the sector including the handling of corporate communications, original writing and editing and some public relations.

• 5 years of direct work experience in a marketing management capacity.

• Excellent understanding and familiarity with brand building and brand management.

• Demonstrated proficiency in internet marketing techniques, technologies, and solutions.

• Highly effective project management, prioritization, multi-tasking, and time management skills to meet deadlines.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• Breadth of working knowledge and past experience in publishing with print and web-media.

• Knowledge of printing procedures and requirements preferred.

• Ability to manage and co-ordinate the end-to-end development process while meeting deadlines and budget requirements.

• Highly effective project management, prioritization, multi-tasking, and time management skills to meet deadlines.

• Strong presentation, written and verbal communication skills.

• A well-defined sense of diplomacy, including solid negotiation, conflict resolution, people management skills, and leadership.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.