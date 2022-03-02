© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
No-knock warrants are under scrutiny again following the death of Amir Locke

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published March 2, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST
Amir Locke, 22, was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police during a no-knock raid in which Locke was not the target of a warrant.
Last month, 22-year-old Amir Locke was killed by a Minneapolis SWAT officer during a raid in the apartment in which he was staying. 

The officer was using a no-knock warrant, allowing law enforcement to enter the apartment without giving notice of their presence. Locke, a Black man, was not a suspect in the investigation that led to the raid. 

Amir Locke’s death has raised concerns over the use of no-knock warrants, which have been banned in four states. Minnesota is not one of those states, but state and city legislators are once again calling for no-knock warrants to be restricted. 

We talk about no-knock warrants and the impact they have on police reform measures.

 

