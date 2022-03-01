© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Ukraine is applying for membership in the European Union. What will that do?

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published March 1, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST
An Ukrainian Territorial Defence fighter examines a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle GAZ Tigr after the fight in Kharkiv.
Things are escalating in Ukraine.

The Kremlin ramped up shelling against several cities – including its second-largest, Kharkiv.

There, at least twenty peoplewereinjuredafter a bomb hit its city center – known as Freedom Square – just a few hours after curfew lifted. 

It was an attack Ukrainian President VolodymyrZelensky alluded toin a speech he gave this morning to the European Parliament.

Zelensky’s speech came one day after filing for “immediate” admission to the European Union.

Could he get it? And if he does – what would that mean? 

