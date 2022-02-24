© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The News Roundup — Domestic

Published February 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
People protest in front of the Brandenburg gate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany.
After weeks of speculation and diplomacy, Russia invaded Ukraine. Explosions reported in Ukraine Wednesday night into Thursday and Russian troops are moving into the region.

The House Intelligence Committee is working on legislation to provide support for pro-Ukraine independence fighters. 

Following rumblings of a possibility of a trucker-led protest shutting down the D.C. beltway, 700 National Guard were approved for deployment in the area in an effort to deter the possibility.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

