Putin makes his move in Ukraine

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington, Paige Osburn
Published February 22, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of Russian paralympic teams ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games via a teleconference call, in Moscow.
After weeks of tension between Ukraine, Russia, and the West, things seem to have quickly bubbled over.

Last night, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defense ministry to send troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

The forces have been ordered to “fulfill peacekeeping functions.” But the move has set off a wave of international condemnation and anxiety over whether we’re seeing the start of a full-scale invasion.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ordered all State Department personnel in Kyiv to evacuate to Poland for the night. Australia also temporarily closed its embassy in Kyiv.

Where does this situation go next?

Chris Remington, Paige Osburn
