There's been an alarming spike in violence against women of Asian descent in the U.S.
Don Gonyea speaks with Sung Yeon Choimorrow of The National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum about the safety concerns of Asian and Asian-American women in the U.S.
Corrected: February 20, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST
In the broadcast version of this interview, we said that this year is the 25th year since Vincent Chin was murdered in Detroit, when in fact he was murdered in June of 1982. It has been almost 40 years since Vincent Chin was murdered.