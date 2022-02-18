© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Dylan Selterman: What are our dreams — and nightmares — trying to tell us?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel FaulknerJames DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 18, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Work, Play, Rest - Part 3.

We might forget our dreams mere minutes after waking. But psychologist Dylan Selterman says that if we pay attention to them, we could gain new information about our emotions, relationships and more.

About Dylan Selterman

Dylan Selterman is an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins University Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences. He conducts research and teaches courses on happiness, interpersonal relationships, morality and ethics and more. He also leads mindfulness meditation for his students and runs a blog on Psychology Today called The Resistance Hypothesis.

Previously, Selterman worked as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Maryland Department of Psychology, where he also ran the DREAM Lab at Maryland. He just co-launched a podcast called A Bit More Complicated.

Selterman received his B.A. in Psychological and Brain Sciences from Johns Hopkins University and his Ph.D. in Social/Health Psychology from Stony Brook University.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner and edited by James Delahoussaye and Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
