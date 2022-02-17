© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup — International

WAMU 88.5
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the conference "Investing together, for a new alliance between Africa and Europe" organised by the French Development Agency (AFD) at the Station F startup campus in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the conference "Investing together, for a new alliance between Africa and Europe" organised by the French Development Agency (AFD) at the Station F startup campus in Paris.

Russia is claiming it’s removed some of the tens of thousands of troops it had sent to its border with Ukraine after weeks of appearing to prepare for an invasion. However, NATO countries are dubious this is actually the case, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claiming there’s no evidence the pullback is actually happening.

Following days of protests in Canada against the COVID-19 vaccine, the county declared a national emergency to end the demonstrations. Trucks blocking Ambassador Bridge were removed. However, protests in the city of Ottawa continue.

French President Emmanuel Macron is pulling French troops out of Mali where they’ve been fighting Islamist militants since 2013.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now