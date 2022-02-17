The News Roundup — Domestic

As the year progresses, case counts of the omicron variant are falling to levels below the peak of the delta variant. However, deaths due to COVID-19 remain steady.

The Biden administration rejected Trump’s claim of executive privilege in an attempt to block White House visitor logs from being released to the Jan. 6 committee.

President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the U.S. will respond “swiftly and decisively” if Russia invades the country.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5